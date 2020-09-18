KBC Sesaon 12 to premier on Sep 28

Amitabh Bachchan's reality TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' will go on air on September 28. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on 'Sony TV'.

While the makers were planning a digital press launch for 'KBC 12', given the tight schedule, it looks dicey at the moment. The Bollywood megastar resumed the shoot of 'KBC' earlier this month, after recovering from Coronavirus.

Given the current pandemic situation, the makers introduced strict protocols for the shoot. To maintain a safe environment, there will be no live audience on the show this season. The contestants who were chosen for the fastest finger first even had to self-quarantine at a hotel, before they could enter the set.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a poem on his blog on how people are addicted to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and waiting for the same. He added that 'Sony TV' wants him to fulfill the expectations of the audience. The thespian also mentioned that he shoots for the show for almost 12-14 hours a day.