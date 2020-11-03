Kavita and Nishant evicted

After a dramatic 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik were evicted from 'Bigg Boss 14' on November 2. Their eviction was decided on the basis of audience and housemates' votes. Apart from them, the other contestants nominated for eviction this week were Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik.

The nomination process saw a twist when captain Eijaz Khan was asked to swap contestants in the 'Red Zone'. The earlier inmates Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia got a chance to save themselves by nominating someone else from the house. It was Eijaz's responsibility to either accept or reject the proposal. Since these four had helped him become the captain, he swapped them, leading to Kavita Kaushik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani and Rubina Dilaik's nomination.

Nishant entered 'Bigg Boss 14' after a successful stint on TV series 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'. The actor had a promising start, but soon the audience was left disappointed seeing him being manipulated by others.

While Nishant stood strong during tasks and came across as a straight forward person, he could not make a strong connection during his stay. Initially, Nishant, Jaan, Nikki and Rahul bonded as a team, but his plotting to make himself the first captain of the house caused a major crack in the friendship. So much so that it was Jaan who choose Nishant to enter the 'Red Zone' in his place during the 'tabadla' task.

As for Kavita, she entered the house recently as a wild card contestant. She was announced as the captain of the house even before she entered the house and she took the job rather seriously. The actor was seen pulling up contestants when they broke the rules, sometimes even scolding and fighting with them. It seemed she was still in the inspector Chandramukhi Chautala mode.

While Eijaz had mentioned that Kavita is one of his very close friends, once he took over as the new captain, the two indulged in a rather ugly fight. Kaushik even went to the extent of publicly announcing that while she had cooked and fed Eijaz during the lockdown, they are not friends. She also accused him of using her in the game and spoiling her image in front of other contestants.

While Nishant and Kavita exited the house, there is a strong buzz that Kavita will soon re-enter the show along with the new wild card contestant Aly Goni.