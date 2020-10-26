Kavita and Naina join as wildcard contestants

Bigg Boss 14' is all set to get a bit more exciting as promos suggest the makers of the show will add two members to the house. Television actors Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will most likely enter as wildcard contestants in Bigg Boss season 14.

Sharing the news on her official Twitter handle, Kavita wrote, "Kavita aa rahi hai Bigg Boss ke ghar, scene ko palatne! (Kavita is coming to Bigg Boss house to change the scene.)" On the other hand, Naina Singh, sharing her performance video on her Instagram account, wrote, "Aa rahi hai Naina, #BiggBoss ke ghar main bijli girane. (Naina is coming to the Bigg Boss house to strike like thunder.)"

Naina Singh was last seen in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She was a participant in 'India's Next Superstars', which aired on Star Plus, and was also seen in 'MTV Splitsvilla'. Kavita Kaushik is famous for her role on the SAB TV show 'FIR'.

In today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Salman Khan confronting Rubina Dilaik for her statement against him in the confession room. He will also give a task to Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan during which the two will be seen getting comfortable and closer to each other.

Apart from Pavitra and Eijaz, Rubina, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Malkani are still in the house.

Bigg Boss season 14 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm while on Saturday, the show airs at 9 pm.