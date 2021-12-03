Kausani Ghosh brings her new single 'Just Say!'

Just say how much you love your beloved every day to charge up your love life this festive season and this is what popular Bangla-Pop (B-Pop) star Kausani Ghosh has expressed in her freshly brewed Bengali single, titled 'Just Say!'.



The song has been written, composed and directed by multitalented Abhishek Kundu.

Abhishek Kundu said that the song will spread a good vibe to come out of your daily mundane life after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kausani is a proficient playback singer and performing artist with over 25 years of experience in Indian Contemporary Music. She was formally trained in Hindustani Classical Music by Pandit Mohanlal Mishra and Sangeeta Bannerjee in Benaras and Lucknow Gharana. She earned recognition with her work in TV shows like 'ZEE Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' and won a prominent television reality show titled 'Star of Kolkata'. She has been featured in various musical TV and radio shows on Zee Bangla, ETV Bangla, Aakash Aath, Ruposhi Bangla, Tara Muzik, Dhoom Music, DD Bangla, Radio Mirchi and Akash Vani.

She sang the title track of Zee Bangla's 'Rashi', Star Jalsha's 'Chokher Tara Tui' among many others. Later, Kausani released her solo album and received the prestigious Manabendra award for the same. She is an energetic performer who does numerous corporate events and cultural shows every year.

Viewers can watch the new music video on Kausani's official 'YouTube' artist channel and the audio is available on all leading music streaming platforms.