Katy Perry announces pregnancy through music video

Los Angeles: Pop superstar Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, and she shared the news through her new music video.

Katy revealed that she is expecting in the music video of her new song 'Never worn white', reports people.com. The baby will be the first for Perry with fiance Bloom.

The 43-year-old Bloom is already a father to a nine-year-old son Flynn with former wife Miranda Kerr.

During an Instagram Live session after the music video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy, saying it is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

Perry went on to reveal her due date.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said, referring to her upcoming album.