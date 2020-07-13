Katrina's 'Instagram' page is a show-reel of her life

Actor Katrina Kaif has a trusted makeup artist now, but for a very important period in her career, she did her own makeup. The actor said in an interview that it was 'slightly unusual' of her to take her look into her own hands, but 'it was faster'.

Stressing that she really understands makeup, the actor said, "I had a makeup artist. His name was Subhash dada and what happened was that it started with me saying 'let me do the liner'. Before you know it, I was doing everything. I was so much faster. I know it is unusual but that is the way it is."

She also revealed that she did her own makeup on famous songs such as 'Chikni Chameli' ('Agneepath'), 'Sheila Ki Jawani' ('Tees Maar Khan') and 'Mashallah' ('Ek Tha Tiger').

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' star admitted that she was a late adopter of social media and that she joined 'Instagram' five years after her industry colleagues.

"I did not feel like I was being represented, or a very small side of me was being represented and that side was too small," she said, about the reason she joined the social media platform.

But Katrina reiterated that what fans see on her social media accounts is merely a show-reel of her life and not an actual representation of it.

"You are seeing a show-reel of highlights. You are not seeing the behind-the-scenes, the other moments. Am I also guilty of that? Yes, because it is a visual medium. If you scroll through my 'Instagram' page, then you are seeing the highlights of my life. You are not

seeing the in-between moments of doubt and you are not seeing the moments of insecurity."