Katrina, Kunal test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood star to have contracted the virus. The actor, on Tuesday announced in her Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Katrina's statement arrived a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive. Other than that, Katrina's 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Akshay Kumar also tested positive and is currently hospitalised in Mumbai. Katrina wrote in her Instagram story: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

The actor requested all the people around her to get themselves tested. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too." She signed off the statement saying, "Grateful for all your love and support."

Apart from Katrina, popular stand-up comic Kunal Kamra shared the news of him and his family testing positive for COVID-19.

While the comedian is home quarantined, his parents got admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. "My parents are COVID-19 positive and they are in a hospital nearby. I also tested COVID-19 positive and have quarantined myself at home. I have spoken to everyone with whom I was in contact. My family and I will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful," he wrote on 'Twitter'.

Actor-filmmaker Seema Pahwa also tested positive for the virus.

Sharing a selfie, she wrote on 'Instagram', "I am positive about everything and now my report is also positive! I am COVID-19 positive, so for 14 days, I will be at home. Take care."