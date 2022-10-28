Katrina Kaif calls SRK 'incredibly intelligent'

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero', recently showered praise on the superstar.

Calling him knowledgeable, Katrina said that talking to King Khan is always informative. According to her, the superstar is so intellectual that 'you will always leave knowing more than you knew before you met him'.

"He is incredibly intelligent," she told a leading entertainment news portal.

Kaif is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, 'Phone Bhoot' which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be released on November 4.

Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, she also has Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. The actor has also been roped in for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres in January 2023, where it will be locking horns with Om Raut's 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.