Mumbai: Isabelle Kaif, who recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with 'Time To Dance', said that her actor-sister Katrina Kaif advised her to work hard and be focused.

The film is directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Isabelle shared that while visiting Katrina on the sets of films like 'Singh is Kingg', 'Partner' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', the experience gave her an insight into how the Hindi film industry works.

"Katrina has always been very supportive. It always helps when you know people. She has always said 'stay focused, keep working hard and not get yourself distracted by anything or any person' as one cannot please everyone," said the 30-year-old debutante.

She added, "I had an idea about what I was going to get into. I had a desire to enter the industry but I had to finish my schooling, then I went to college and then got into acting."

"I have been auditioning for films for some time and this time everything fell in place. The more you do it, the better you get," she said.

Before entering Bollywood, Isabelle further said that she worked on a film set as a junior assistant director in the US. After finishing her studies at an acting school in America, she came to India to join films.

"The long hours of the shoot, setting up of the shot, prep for the film and you get a feel of what set life is like," she revealed.

Isabelle is currently shooting in Agra for her next 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed', also featuring 'Fukrey' star Pulkit Samrat.