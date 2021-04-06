Kate opens up on stigma around homosexuality

'Titanic' star Kate Winslet recently got candid about the stigma around coming out of the closet in Hollywood. Speaking to the 'Sunday Times Culture', the 45-year-old actor opened up about being aware of 'at least four actors' who were not willing to make their sexuality public due to being 'terrified' that it will 'stand in the way' in an industry that harbours 'judgement, discrimination and homophobia'.

"I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know – some well known, some starting – who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles," she explained.

Kate added, "A well-known

actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, 'I understand

you are bisexual. I would not publicise that.' I can think of at least four actors hiding their sexuality. It is painful. Because they fear being found out."

She also discussed the conversation in Hollywood about gay actors playing straight roles.

"Hollywood has to drop that dated cliche of, 'Can he play straight because he is gay?' That should be almost illegal and it cannot just be distilled to the question about

gay actors playing gay parts. Because in some cases, actors are choosing

not to come out due to personal reasons."