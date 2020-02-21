Kate Hudson opens up about having more kids
Los Angeles: Actor Kate Hudson, 40, already has three children but she may have more in the future.
She and her brother, Oliver Hudson (43), recently shot for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' where the siblings spoke about expanding their families, reports etonline.com.
Both the siblings have three children; the former is mother to Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1, while the latter is father to Wilder, 12, Bodhi, 9, and Rio, 6.
"I have a feeling I'm probably going to end up winning," Kate joked of having more children than her brother.
Oliver agreed with Kate on the matter, confessing that he is "done" having children. Kate's main reason for considering more children is the current age of her youngest child, Rani.
"Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby'. But once she gets like five, you're like, 'I feel like my life is
kinda back a little bit,"
she said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Need to face all odds to ensure united India, says Mamata21 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Trump claims US hit hard by tariffs, India says won't rush...21 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC-monitored security before...21 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Pakistan retained on 'Grey list' of FATF21 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to PM21 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT