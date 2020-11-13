Kate had a 'horrible experience' on the Marvel superhero film

Fantastic Four' actor Kate Mara expanded on her recent comments about having had a 'horrible experience' working on the film. The rebooted 'Marvel' superhero movie was a critical and commercial disaster.

The film, released in 2015, was mired in controversy after the reported 'erratic' behaviour of its director, Josh Trank. The director made a return this year, with the Tom Hardy-starrer 'Capone', after having spent several years in 'director jail'.

"I had a horrible experience on 'Fantastic Four'. I have never talked about it before. I married one of my co-stars, so I do not regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes definitely," Mara told 'Emmy' magazine.

"The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors," she said.

The actor added, "Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. But there was never a time that I felt, 'This is happening because I'm a woman.' Wherewith the male directors, it 100 percent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing. And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95 percent men and I was the only woman in the movie."

In a subsequent interview with 'Collider', she further spoke on her original comments: "I think that the thing that I always go back to on that one is that I think I should have followed my instincts more. You are being paid to do a certain thing and if something is in the way of that, you have the right to speak up and say, 'I'm actually not able to do what I am here to do because of X, Y and Z.'"

She said that she was hesitant about 'speaking up' for herself because it 'was such a big movie'.