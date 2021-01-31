Kat thank Natalie for extending her role in 'Thor'

During her recent appearance on the 'Keep It!' podcast, Hollywood actor Kat Dennings revealed that it was Natalie Portman, who was responsible for expanding her role as Darcy in the 2011 superhero movie 'Thor'.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly. I walk into the room and I'm timid. I came in and I sat down. Natalie had not gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we are friends," said the '2 Broke Girls' star.

She also recalled that the duo's friendship had started to infect the team because of its 'purity and love'. The 34-year-old actor then realised that slowly, Darcy became more involved in the script with Dennings wondering why they were adding her in scenes.

"If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today," Kat credited Portman.

Kat Dennings had also reprised her role as Darcy in 'Thor: The Dark World' as well as the ongoing 'Disney+' series 'WandaVision', which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision.