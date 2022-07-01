Kat Coiro's buddy comedy 'Foreign Relations' lands at Amazon

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Kat Coiro's upcoming buddy comedy movie "Foreign Relations" has been acquired by Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, the banner bagged the project, which will feature musician-actor Nick Jonas and "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell in lead roles, in a competitive auction.

Coiro, best known for directing Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starrer "Marry Me", will helm the movie from a script by Charlie Kesslering.

The plot details have been kept under wraps as of now.

"Foreign Relations" will be produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman's Brownstone.

Coiro is currently looking forward to the release of her Marvel series "She-Hulk" on Disney+. She serves as a director and executive producer on the show.

The filmmaker will next direct "The Husband's Secret" for Sony and the first two episodes of "The Spiderwick Chronicles" for Disney+.