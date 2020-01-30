Kashmiri Pandits not beggars, we stood on our feet

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said the aim behind his upcoming movie Shikara, about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, is not to make anyone feel sorry for the community but to present how these people stood tall in the face of tragedy.

At the special 30-minute screening of the movie on Wednesday, the filmmaker said the film showcases how Kashmiri Pandits rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the tragic event.

"All of our homes were snatched. It's quite something that we stood strong on our feet... it took courage to tell this story. We didn't want to make a film where two people watch and say 'oh look how bad happened to them.'"

"We wanted to make a film where you see what happened to us, and despite that we are standing tall, with hope in our lives, we are settled here. We aren't beggars, we didn't open our hands in front of the government, we stood on our feet. It's a big deal, not a small feat," Chopra told the reporters.

Chopra said the team has made sure that Shikara is an entertaining film, but one which does not sell its soul to lure people into the theatres.

The filmmaker said he dedicates his movie to his mother who passed away in 2007.