Kashmir gets first multiplex in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the Kashmir valley's first multiplex in Sonawar area of the city, ending the three-decade wait of the movie buffs to watch their favourite stars on a big screen.

"Inaugurated INOX multiplex theatre in Srinagar. Congratulations to the people, Vijay Dhar and INOX Group. A major socio-economic revolution is sweeping through J&K in the last 3 years," Sinha tweeted soon after inaugurating the multiplex.

He said, "It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people."

The multiplex management held a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha' after the inauguration ceremony.

The regular shows will start from September 30 with the screening of 'Vikram Vedha', starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Later, addressing a gathering, Sinha said the day marks the revival of cinema culture in the Kashmir valley after three decades.

"Culture is a way of life and cinema being the powerful medium of sharing thoughts and ideas reflects societal values and change. Cinema brings people together. Apart from entertainment, it gives hopes, dreams and inspiration to youth to pursue their dreams till they realise it," the LG said.

Sinha said the new film policy has been rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir with special provisions and incentives for encouraging local youths to take up film as a career.

"We are in talks with various stakeholders and have identified the land for developing a Film City in the UT and the facility will come up soon," he added.

The first multiplex in Kashmir has three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises also has a food court aimed at promoting the local cuisine.

The opening of the multiplex, which is operated by INOX, comes close on the heels of Lieutenant Governor Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls - one each in the twin Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Siddharth Jain, executive director, INOX Group, said the launch of the new multiplex theatre in Kashmir will help the region be a part of country's creative economy and contribute to strengthening the soft power of the country.

"With MYOUN INOX, MYOUN Cinema' (My INOX, My Cinema), we are also looking to win the hearts of cinema lovers of Kashmir by offering them a world-class cinema-viewing experience, amalgamation of top-notch technology, great hospitality, best of cinema comforts, a blend of local designs, Dolby Atmos audio technology, latest 3D and projection technology and a professionally trained team. We are also looking forward to taking our artistic learning from Kashmir to the world," he said.

The cinema halls have reopened in the valley after three decades as theatre owners downed their shutters in the Valley due to threats and attacks by militants in 1989-90.

The valley had seen nearly a dozen standalone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.

Though authorities made attempts to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, militants thwarted such efforts by carrying out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in Sri Nagar in September 1999.

Two other theatres - Neelam and Broadway - had opened their doors but had to shut business due to poor response.