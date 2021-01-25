Kartik's 'Dhamaka' sold to Netflix for Rs 85 crore

Ram Madhvani directorial 'Dhamaka', which stars Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in the lead role was sold to streaming giant 'Netflix' for a whopping amount of Rs 85 crore, as per the reports.

"'Dhamaka' is one of the most awaited films of Kartik Aaryan in 2021 and the makers are looking forward to unveiling it as soon as possible. As of now, the tentative release date for 'Dhamaka' is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days," said a source.

Besides Kartik, the upcoming thriller film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', the 'Luka Chhupi' star will also be seen in Collin D'Cunha's 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor and in Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also features Kiara Advani.