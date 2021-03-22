Kartik's COVID infection halts 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' shoot

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' lead hero Kartik Aaryan's routine mandatory check has thrown the shoot into jeopardy. Shooting has been stopped and the set at Mumbai's Chitra Studio (Powai) now wears a deserted look. A source says, "Kartik shot for the film just yesterday. A lab technician is currently on his way to test Bazmee as well."

Says a source, "Kiara and Tabu too are going for the test or may have already got it done. Tabu was shooting with Kartik yesterday, but Kiara wasn't. There are many actors in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which includes Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma. Hope everything will be fine soon."

Talking about Kartik, the source said, "Karik comes from a family of doctors. He was incredibly cautious about his sanitisation and mask. There was a boy constantly behind him, with a sanitiser in hand. Kartik did not remove his mask for even a second other than when he was filming the scene. It is really puzzling as to how he contracted the infection."

"The shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' had only recently kicked off after a long delay. This schedule which was underway, was arranged with so much effort in having the combined dates of everyone - and hence the stoppage that has come about is really unfortunate," the source concluded.

After testing positive, Katik shared a picture of a large 'plus' sign on Instagram and wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)," he captioned his post and even added praying emojis.