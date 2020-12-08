Kartik to share profits of film 'Dhamaka'

These days, big Bollywood stars are trying to find a way out of the current financial crisis that hit every industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The A-list stars, who were adamant on receiving fees in double-digit crores, are ready to share with the film's profits as and when the surplus amount rolls in. This is the payment model that Kartik Aaryan accepted for his next film 'Dhamaka'.

A source close to the development informed, "It makes sense, does not it? To have stars accepting their remuneration only when the profits show up on the budget sheets is profitable. Kartik has teamed up as co-producer with the film's director Ram Madhvani in a profit-sharing agreement."

'Dhamaka' is the remake of a Korean film 'The Terror Live'. The makers did not even try to hide the source, as the first poster bore a striking resemblance to the original Korean poster. The film is a one-set thriller and therefore moderately budgeted. The 'Think Big' mantra got put on hold in the entertainment industry. It was changed to 'Think Manageable'.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' star will be also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dostana 2' and others.