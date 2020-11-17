Kartik to play an investigative journalist

Kartik Aaryan is all set to return to his acting assignments. In December, he will start shooting for Ram Madhvani's untitled film. In the film, he will play the role of an investigative journalist. During the lockdown, he had apparently been preparing for the part by consulting his media friends.

"The entire film unfolds in one media office. There are only six characters. It is a very intimate low-budget one-set film and Kartik accepted it because he wants to work with directors who can tap his acting chops and also because he wants to do films far removed from the lightweight comedies he has become typecast in," said a source.

Ram Madhvani's film will give Kartik a role that could fetch him awards

"When Kartik met Ram, his only precondition before signing the film was, 'I want this film to do for me what your 'Neerja' did for Sonam,'" said the source.

Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' was Kartik's last attempt at something different. While the film did not perform well, Kartik Aaryan is very proud of the film.

Trade Guru Taran Adarsh said, "From what distributors and exhibitors told me, the audience has found the content confusing. Also, the execution of the written material caters to a very tiny audience, which is basically the selected urban viewer. That coupled with comparisons with the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal', which went against the new version. The poor trending over the weekend proves that word of mouth is negative."

He also added that the failure of 'Love Aaj Kal' did not affect Kartik's career, since he had hits behind him and a strong backup plan for the future.