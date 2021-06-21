Kartik to be seen as a 'badass' hero in 'Brawl'

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next as the 'badass' hero in 'Brawl', the popular multiplayer video game that has got the world hooked.

Recently, the Bollywood actor announced his grand entry into the video-game universe on social media. Known for his large-screen expertise at comedy and drama, Kartik will now dabble with full-on action in the 'Brawl Stars Media universe'.

It is not surprising to see the young star-actor enter the multiplayer universe before any Indian star. Kartik is constantly in search of new avenues of creative expression. In August, Kartik will be the first major Bollywood star to feature in a film 'Dhamaka' made especially for the OTT platform 'Netflix'.

Kartik Aaryan's entry into the multiplayer arena was greeted by an overwhelming enthusiasm by his fans who are hooked to the 'Brawl' games.

'Brawl Stars' is a multiplayer online battle platform and video game developed and published by the Finnish video game company 'Supercell'. It was released worldwide on December 12, 2018, on iOS and Android. The game features various game modes, each with a different objective.