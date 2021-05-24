Kartik signs Hansal's war-hero biopic

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is all set to play his first non-fictional character in a film to be directed by Hansal Mehta.

"After the stupendous success of his Harshad Mehta bio-series, Hansal was keen to do a big-screen biopic with a saleable star. He has been continuously working with brilliant actors like Manoj Bajpai and Rajkumar Rao. But they bring nothing to the box office. Hansal has decided to direct a biopic based on the life of an air force pilot with a saleable star Kartik Aaryan," revealed a source.

For Kartik whose career has been rapidly rising on the box office scale, a Hansal Mehta film is a chance to prove himself as an actor right after Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', which will stream on OTT streamer 'Netflix' at the end of June or early July and in which Kartik is said to have given an outstanding performance.

The biopic with Hansal Mehta goes on the floors by October-November depending on the Coronavirus pandemic situation.