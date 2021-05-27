Kartik exits SRK's production venture

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan voluntarily opted out of Shahrukh Khan's production venture and returned the signing amount too. According to the sources, the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' star had creative issues and was not pleased with the script.

Creative difference cropped up in the last 15 days where Aaryan expressed his unhappiness over the film's script to director Ajay Bahl. Since the film was a love story, Kartik felt that Katrina Kaif, who was cast opposite him, would look older to him, which eventually resulted in him cordially declining the movie backed by 'Red Chillies'. The production house had not officially announced this venture, but it was scheduled to go on floors later this year.

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan had hit headlines for opting out of Karan Johar's produced 'Dostana 2'. The actor had extensively shot for the film with Janhvi Kapoor but decided to exit the Collin DCunha directorial over creative differences.

On the work front, Kartik has Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' with Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also signed up for Rohit Dhawan's film, which is currently under pre-production. Kartik-starrer 'Dhamaka' will have an OTT release soon.