Kartik bags 3 film deal with 'Eros'

After years of struggle, Kartik Aaryan climbed up the charts with a few back-to-back successful solo films. Now he is a major draw among the younger crop of actors. With several films in the pipeline and some more offered, Kartik has definitely turned out to be a money-spinner for the producers.

According to latest reports, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star inked a multi-crore deal with a production house.

'Eros International', which made its comeback into the business recently, signed up Kartik for a whopping amount.

A source close to the development shared, "Kartik has signed a three-film deal with 'Eros International'. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 75 crore for the same. He used to previously charge to the tune of Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore for a film, but with this, he has catapulted into the big league where he is getting Rs 25 crore per project. Details of the films and the directors helming them are not known because it is still not decided. But Kartik will definitely do three films under the banner."

On the work front, Kartik has three big films announced – 'Dostana 2', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the 'Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo' remake with Rohit Dhawan lined up.