Kartik Aryan plays a 'frustrated ex-anchor'

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dhamaka' came out, in which the Bollywood actor will be seen playing the role of a 'frustrated ex-anchor'. 'Dhamaka' will release on 'Netflix'.

The short teaser shows the actor in a newsroom, who seems to be

nervous beyond help about a story he has to present. Soon he screams, tells the cameras to shut down and violently vomits on the table, but finally regains his composure enough

to go back to work with confidence. Amruta Subhash of 'Gully

Boy' fame plays his boss, who encourages him to continue his job. As a news anchor, Kartik is reporting an incident of a bomb-blast in real-time.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's production house 'RSVP Movies' and 'Ram Madhvani Films' in association with 'Lotte Cultureworks', 'Globalgate Entertainment' and 'Lionsgate'.

"Dhamaka has been a very exciting and enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore and showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on 'Netflix'," said Kartik.