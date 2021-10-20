Kartik admits becoming a 'workaholic' post lockdown

Kartik Aaryan is back with a bang as he recently launched the trailer of his upcoming 'Netflix' film, 'Dhamaka'. The actor shot for the film amid the ongoing pandemic in a record time of nine days and at the launch, Kartik spoke about how lockdown helped him gain perspective.

Kartik was one of the actors who did not work during the initial COVID-19 lockdown and now, he has five projects in the pipeline. Talking about it, Kartik reflected on how lockdown helped him transform into a workaholic.

At the trailer launch, Kartik was asked about his upcoming slate of films after the COVID-19 lockdown. Reflecting on it, Kartik said, "I did not work in lockdown. The entire year was wasted. But the lockdown gave me a perspective of certain things. It gave me the chance to think and try new things. I was doing two films from the pre-COVID-19 era and then subsequent films are different from what I did so far."

He further added, "With the ongoing pandemic, I have got this risk-taking ability and have got the urge to do different stories. There is a change in approach and I have got the risk-taking ability in the pandemic. I am a workaholic and now after the pause, life has hit the reset mode."

Further, Kartik reflected on the kind of projects he wishes to do and revealed he wants to work in romantic comedies.

"I want to do many more rom-coms but want to do some unique stories. It is becoming a great mixture because of such a thought process. There is an excitement to explore new characters and learn different things. In the last two years, more scripts have come to me and I have a little more to choose from," he revealed.

He will be seen in 'Dhamaka' with Mrunal Thakur.