Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar

Love, marriage, betrayal! To what extent can one go for love or vengeance? 'Disney+ Hotstar' announced the teaser of their upcoming romantic thriller 'Freddy' to answer the question. Produced by 'Balaji Telefilms Ltd', 'NH Studioz' and 'Northern Lights Films', directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022.

'Freddy' is about the journey of a doctor named Freddy Ginwala (Kartik) and Kainaaz (Alaya). He's a dentist by profession with a traumatic past. He is also a socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'. Kainaaz is a married woman, who has an abusive husband but falls in love with Freddy. Freddy finds an unusual solution to get married to Kainaaz but there is a twist that leads to a chaos of emotions and turns his life upside down. An interesting plot filled with twists and turns, 'Freddy' will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, "This is the first time that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a whole new avatar. We are excited to associate with 'Disney+ Hotstar' and this has given 'Freddy' a global platform. The audience can expect a roller coaster ride throughout the film."

"A romance and a betrayal. An ordinary man turns extraordinary in the story of 'Freddy'. The power of 'Freddy' is its incredible writing of each character, set and background music. This kind of treatment required strong actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. I am so happy to have found Freddy and Kainaaz in them. With Kartik Aaryan's character in the film, the fans are going to be blown away seeing him in a never seen before avatar," said Shashanka Ghosh.

Shedding light on the preparation for the role, Kartik said," 'Freddy' was a complex script and character. The prep for the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. It was the first time I got the opportunity to explore my dark side of me. The film will reach millions of viewers to watch it at their convenience with 'Disney+ Hotstar'. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience's reaction to the film."

"I was very excited to be a part of 'Freddy' as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me. I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character," said Alaya.