Kartik Aaryan on link-up with Sara Ali Khan - 'Not everything is promotional'

Responding to a query on being linked up with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan has said that it was not promotional. Kartik and Sara were seen as a couple in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' and were also rumoured to be dating around the same time. The two later reportedly broke up. The actors, however, have never spoken publicly about their rumoured romance and subsequent breakup.

When they shot for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating. Neither Kartik nor Sara ever confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Asked if there was any truth to reports that the linkups are promotional stints for films, Kartik told a leading daily, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

'Love Aaj Kal' was the first time that Kartik and Sara worked together in a film. During the shooting, amid dating rumours, the actors were often spotted together outside the sets as well.

During her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan', Sara admitted that she had a crush on Kartik. Reports claimed that Sara and Kartik broke up weeks before their film's release on February 14, 2020 and even unfollowed each other on 'Instagram' later.