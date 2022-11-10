Kartik Aaryan gains 14 kgs for action thriller 'Freddy'

It's not new to see Bollywood actors undergo intense physical transformations for their characters. Randeep Hooda lost 18 kgs in 28 days to look his part in the 2016 biopic 'Sarbjit'. Farhan Akhtar had to go through a major body transformation to play a boxer in 'Toofan'. And now, box office sensation Kartik Aaryan has also undergone quite a transformation for his upcoming thriller, 'Freddy'. The young actor has gained 14 kgs for his role and his 'dedication' has left Kartik's fitness trainer impressed.

There isn't any doubt that Kartik holds all the credit for reviving the dying condition of the box office in the post-pandemic era with the mega success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Come December 2 and he is all set to impress the audience as an introverted yet manic dentist, Dr Freddy Ginwala, in his next, 'Freddy'. Getting into the shoes of a new character has indeed come as a challenge for the superstar in terms of body transformation.

Guiding Kartik through the transformation, celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura said, "Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for 'Freddy', we knew it was going to be a task. But his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well-supervised process because it's not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film."

For Kartik, 'Freddy' has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that he has ever read.

"When I saw that I'd also be required to gain weight for the role among other preparations, I just wasn't able to worry at that moment, because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir's training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look," he said.

On the work front, Kartik will also be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan's untitled next.