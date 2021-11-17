Kartik Aaryan admits being unaffected by negative press

In a new interview, Kartik Aaryan addressed the negative press that sometimes hounds him and said that more than himself, it bothers his family. He admitted that this has forced him to have conversations with his mother and that he has had to explain things to her.

Possibly the most unfavourable report that did the rounds about Kartik Aaryan was that he was let go from 'Dostana 2' because he was unaccommodating. Producer Karan Johar announced that the film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, would be recast after Kartik had already filmed some scenes. 'Creative differences' was cited as the official reason behind the recasting.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik was asked if he is bothered by the negative stories about himself, to which he replied: "A lot of times you ask yourself, 'Why is this happening?' But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they do not belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that if you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected and that is the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it does not matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself."

He also admitted that he has taken jobs just for the money but stressed that he has never compromised on his work ethic.

"I have gone for money at times when I did not have it, for work also. But I have never not given it my 200 percent. I did my job to the best of my

ability. But there were times when I felt that I would have made different choices if I would have options. It is not about integrity - it is about one's condition and it is the need of the hour. You must make decisions keeping the future in mind. Now, fortunately, I am in a position where I can choose and I am very particular about the choices I make," he revealed.

Kartik will next be seen in Dhamaka.