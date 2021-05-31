Karni Sena demands title change for 'Prithviraj'

After making threats against multiple Hindi films, the Karni Sena recently targeted Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Prithviraj'. The organisation demanded a title change for the film.

Speaking to a leading newspaper, Surjeet Singh Rathore, president of the youth wing of the Sena said, "How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him."

Singh added that the film's team will face treatment similar to what was faced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the filming of 'Padmaavat', if their demands are not met.

"If they do not listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during 'Padmaavat', the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too," he stated.

In 2016, while 'Padmaavat' was still being shot in Rajasthan, members of the Karni Sena destroyed the sets and costumes and even physically assaulted Sanjay. Karni Sena had claimed that the film had a romantic sequence between Deepika Padukone's Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji. Despite the filmmaker's denial that no such scene exists, the protests continued in many states across India and came to a head around the film's release.

The film will be based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai.