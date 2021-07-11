Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible becomes number 1 bestseller

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actor who boldly and beautifully shattered all the pregnancy stereotypes. When she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, she was on the field. Like a headstrong lady, she finished off her work commitments.

During her second pregnancy, the 'Udta Punjab' star also wrapped up the shoot of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Apart from stereotypes, Kareena even showcased a new range of maternity fashion that completely clean bowled everyone.

The actor recently launched her book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The book talks about both her pregnancy phase including her experiences, moments and most importantly, learnings. Her book turned out to be the number one bestseller on 'Amazon'. As Bebo is overjoyed with the response, she thanked her fans for the love.

Revealing the first look of her book, she captioned it with, "I cannot believe that I agreed to write this book, but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book. I'm sharing my experiences and learnings and hope that in some way, this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."