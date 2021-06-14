Kareena is in all praise for Neena's autobiography

Bollywood veteran actor Neena Gupta's autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' was recently launched virtually by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Neena, who had been excited about the release of her book, opened up about her journey during the virtual launch.

'Sach Kahun Toh' traces Gupta's journey right from her initial days when she was a student at the 'National School of Drama' (NSD) to her successful second innings in the Hindi cinema industry. She also shared the video of the virtual launch, during which she and Kareena discussed the interesting aspects of the book.

In the video, the veteran actor mentioned that she wanted the 'Ra.One' star to launch her book. Neena said that even though Kareena is of her daughter Masaba's age, Bebo inspires her. Having seen Kareena quietly working throughout her pregnancies, Gupta mentioned that she was in awe of her.

Talking about the book, Kareena said that she got to know so many things about Neena Gupta after reading the book. When Kareena asked Neena about her 'second innings' and her success at this age, the latter said that she is extremely happy.

"Sometimes I wish I was younger now. But at least I got it now, rather than not getting it at all," said Neena.

Kareena lauded Neena for the way that she explained to the readers about the different relationships in her life.

"It sounds like a life lived with all heart," said Kareena.

"It is a bold thing also because no one has addressed relationships so openly, which I think is quite cool. There is nothing to hide about it, but I think most of the actors in their autobiographies want to be honest about it. This is probably one where you have gone all guns blazing," said Kareena.