Karan tunes out 'negativity' from life

Filmmaker Karan Johar faces more than his fair share of trolling and hate on social media. The filmmaker, known for his frank statements, is also a frequent target for those unhappy with nepotism in Bollywood. However, he said that he has learnt to tune out the negative noise in his life now by focusing only on what's positive.

Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of debate on nepotism and the status quo in Bollywood and Johar's name invariably comes up during these debates. His films have also faced calls for boycotts for the same reason. In addition, his talk show 'Koffee with Karan' also faced criticism for its content of late.

In a recent interview, Karan addressed this negative spotlight on him.

"I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. If you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. Hence, I have shut it out of life," he told a leading daily.

The director added, "I also believe that negativity should be justified."