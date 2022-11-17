Karan Johar and Farah Khan to host IIFA Rocks 2023

Mumbai: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been roped into host 'IIFA Rocks' event, to be held in Abu Dhabi early next year.

The 'International Indian Film Academy Awards' return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year and will be held from February 9 to February 11.

The musical extravaganza event, 'IIFA Rocks', is a grand fusion of song, dance, film and fashion and will feature live performances by some of the popular artists such as Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya and Sunidhi Chauhan among others.

Johar said he is excited to host the 'IIFA Rocks' this year.

"I've shared a special bond with IIFA for over two decades. It will be a pleasure to rock the stage with Farah," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Khan, who had hosted the previous edition of 'IIFA Rocks' with actor Aparshakti Khurrana, said she is thrilled to co-host the event yet again.

"I'll be back in February, exactly nine months later, to hold the baby again. And with Karan as my co-host, it's going to be an absolute riot," she said.

Composer-singer Trivedi, who performed at the 'IIFA Rocks 2019', said he is excited to return to the movie gala.

"IIFA is not just a platform that salutes the finest of Bollywood talent; it also showcases our Indian culture to the world. That's what draws everyone to this stage again and again," he said.

Badshah said he is looking forward to an electrifying live act.

"In 2017, Alia Bhatt sang my song 'Ladki beautiful kar gayi chull' from her film 'Kapoor and Sons' at the 'IIFA Awards'. This year, I will be there in person to regale you with some of my popular hits. So, fasten your seat belts and prepare for a rocking landing," the rapper said.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will perform at the 'IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023'.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the award ceremony.

The annual gala is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

The ticket sales will go live on Thursday at 12:00 pm.