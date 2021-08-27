Karan is worse than Salman: Sofia Hayat

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sofia Hayat slammed filmmaker and 'Bigg Boss OTT' host Karan Johar as well as Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Calling Karan 'worse than' Salman, she blamed both for 'promoting violence and nepotism'. She also took a jibe against the reality show.

Following the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, Johar is receiving flak from 'Bigg Boss OTT' fans. Many viewers of the show opined that he was biased towards actor Shamita Shetty. Karan had also slammed now-evicted contestant Zeeshan Khan over his comment, "Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)."

"Karan is worse than Salman Khan! They are promoting violence and nepotism. If this show was on in the UK, they would take it off-air immediately because it incites violent behaviour and aggression. Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs. It is an old formula of 'Bigg Boss'," she said.

Hayat added, "India is the land of spirituality, where there is religious dharma to not harm anyone. Karan and 'Bigg Boss' are going against this dharma. They are insulting Gods' will of peace and love and are promoting violence and nepotism by swearing and disrespecting humanity. They are laughing at people's misfortune."

"I would never go on such a show again that encourages people to get angry and hurt people. How do you think the children of India will react? Children will learn such behaviour from these shows. If this is the way 'Bigg Boss' continues then please hold them all responsible for the future children of India who will be aggressive and violent," said Sofia in the end.