Karan denies news of shelving 'Takht'

Bollywood producer Karan Johar denied the news that he shelved his ambitious project 'Takht'.

"'Takht' is not shelved. It is just delayed," said the film producer.

Karan Johar had announced magnum opus 'Takht' with a star-studded cast in August 2019 and in February 2020, the director had even said that the film would go on floors the following month. However, the production of the film came to a halt due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

On the work front, Dharma Production's pending projects like 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo', 'Bhahmastra' and 'Liger' will be prioritised. Once these projects get completed, Johar will restart work on 'Takht'.

Johar had earlier revealed that 'Takht', which is a period drama, will trace the relationship of warring brothers, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Ranveer Singh) and Dara Shikoh (Vicky Kaushal). The movie, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan,

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor,

Bhumi Pednekar and Jhanvi Kapoor.