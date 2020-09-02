Karan announces new book

Kangana Ranaut is making headlines for her bold and fierce comments on the current ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Time and again, the 'Manikarnika' star is targetting movie mafias and the industry for its nepotistic and partial behaviour. Apart from that, the actor even came forward to expose the drug racket in Bollywood. Not to forget that she makes sure to never leave a chance to slam Karan Johar.

Once again re-tweeting the producer's recent book announcement around his kids Yash and Roohi, Ranaut called him along with Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and critic Rajeev Masand as murderers of the late Bollywood actor.

Recently, Karan announced his first-ever book on children. Posting a video featuring his twin kids – Yash and Roohi – he thanked Twinkle Khanna.

Commenting on the video and on the Bollywood celebrity, the 'Panga' star re-tweeted the video and wrote, "Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and an entire army of blood thirsty vultures, also known as the mafia media, killed Sushant as he was the only son of the family who succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bollywood and here Karan is promoting his kids!"