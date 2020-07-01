Kapur to be quizzed by Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as part of investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The police also recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in 'Dil Bechara', the actor's last film which is slated for a digital release on July 24. Sanjana was interrogated at Bandra police station for around seven hours.

Shekhar's statement will be recorded in a bid to get a clearer picture regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput's life as an actor in the film industry. The filmmaker has become significant for the police because he was to direct the ambitious 'Paani' starring Sushant at one point for 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) and also because he tweeted a strong-worded opinion after the actor's death, hinting that others in the film industry might have had to blame for the demise and not Sushant himself.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last six months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happene d to you was their Karma. Not yours," Kapur had tweeted.

Mumbai Police had earlier obtained a copy of Sushant's contract with 'YRF'. The contract revealed a three-film deal for the actor, offered by the production house.

Sushant's third film with 'YRF' was to be Shekhar Kapur's 'Paani' but the film reportedly ran into rough weather after Kapur had differences with the production house.