Kapil Sharma's baby girl Anayra makes Twitter debut
Mumbai: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter, whom they have fondly named Anayra, has made her Twitter debut.
Kapil, who welcomed his "piece of heart" on December last year, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Twitter. The cute image has become a favourite on social media with over 3.7 K likes.
In one of the images, Kapil is seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly.
"Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.
This is the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.
Kapil and Ginni got married in December 208 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.
(IMage from hindustantimes.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Laureus Awards: Rafael Nadal, Osaka & Gauf among nominees15 Jan 2020 4:44 PM GMT
Spurs sign Portugal's Gedson with option to buy15 Jan 2020 4:43 PM GMT
No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC...15 Jan 2020 4:43 PM GMT
India offers 11 oil, gas blocks in 5th bid round15 Jan 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Exports drop 1.8% in Dec 2019; trade deficit narrows15 Jan 2020 4:42 PM GMT