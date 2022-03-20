Kanye West removed from Grammys performance lineup

Kanye West's performance at the Grammys was cancelled due to his 'concerning online behaviour', according to a spokesman for the musician, who confirmed to 'Variety' that he will no longer be performing at the annual awards ceremony.

West's representative cited a late article of March 18 in 'The Blast' alleging that the artist's team got a phone call on the night of March 18 notifying him that he had been 'unfortunately' pulled off the roster of artists for the performance due to his 'concerning online behaviour'.

While West, who is nominated for five Grammy Awards in 2022, was not among the initial performers announced on March 15, he might have been a scheduled performer.

Recently, Kanye, 44, has been under criticism for his recurrent public tantrums directed at his split with wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson, as well as other celebrities who have denounced his conduct, including Trevor Noah.

However, Kanye was barred from 'Instagram' for 24 hours this week for remarks about Pete and Trevor that allegedly broke the site's harassment rules. As per 'Variety', based on his recent social media postings and activities, he may use the platform to continue his online abuse of Pete Davidson or he may seek to lobby public opinion for custody of his children.