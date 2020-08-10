Kangana's team slams Ranbir and Deepika

Kangana Ranaut is quite popular for her fierce and unapologetic behaviour. The actor makes it a point to speak her heart out without fearing. Her latest tweet on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was no different. It all happened after a user mentioned the actor's team in a tweet about how Ranbir, despite giving several flops, managed to get a streak of big films, whereas Kangana and Sushant were written off by the media.

In response to the same, the team called Ranbir a 'skirt chaser', while she slammed Deepika Padukone by calling her a 'self-proclaimed mental illness patient'.

"Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser, but no one dare call him a rapist. Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient, but no one calls her a psycho or a witch. This name calling is reserved only for extraordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families," wrote the actor's team.

Kangana's war with Bollywood actors - star kids or otherwise - seems far from over, as the actor also launched a mean attack at Ayushmann Khurrana, calling him a 'chaploos outsider'.

Reacting to a tweet by former actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, Kangana said that 'chaploos outsiders' support the powerful in Bollywood only because they are mediocre in talent. Kamaal's original tweet read, "Ayushman Khurana is supporting Rhea Chakraborty and nepotism kids for three reasons - he has to survive in Bollywood; he is the artist of 'Yash Raj Films' and Sushant Singh was his competitor! Do not worry Khurrana. Your films will also come and the public will give you a perfect reply. All the best!"

Replying to it, Kangana tweeted from her team's 'Twitter' handle, " 'Chaploos' outsiders support the mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity. Nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them."