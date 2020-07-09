Kangana's team alleges Mahesh threw chappals

Pooja Bhatt had earlier tweeted to remind how the Bhatts had launched Kangana Ranaut in their 2006 production 'Gangster'. Reacting to the tweet, Kangana's team recently launched a tirade on social media and said that Pooja's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, threw chappals at Kangana, called her "mad" and humiliated her. They also alleged that Pooja's uncle, producer Mukesh Bhatt, is not very keen to pay artists.

"Dear Pooja, Anurag Basu had keen eyes to spot Kangana's talent. Everyone knows that Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, as to get talented people for free is a favour that many studios do themselves. That does not give your father a license to throw chappals at her, call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her 'tragic end' at one time. Also, why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's relationship? Why did he announce his end too? Some of the questions you must ask him," tweeted 'Team Kangana Ranaut'.

Kangana's social media team also informed that the actor was selected for starring in Puri Jagannadh's movie 'Pokiri'.