Kangana's 1st look as Air Force pilot in 'Tejas' goes viral

Mumbai: Kangana Ranauts first look as an Air Force pilot in her upcoming flick "Tejas" has taken the internet by storm.

On Monday morning, Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP movies shared Kangana Ranaut's first look from "Tejas" on Twitter where she can be seen posing in front of a fighter jet. In the movie, Kangana will be seen in the avatar of an Air Force pilot and her first look is already winning hearts of netizens.

The tweet reads: "Soaring high into the sky! Presenting the first look of #KanganaRanaut as an Air force Pilot in #Tejas. @KanganaTeam @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains."

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, "Tejas" will be RSVP's second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely success "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which released in January last year.

Informing about the movie, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted: "#Tejas it's not only a fighter jet but also Kangana's name in the film, she always wanted to play a soldier and her dream came trues, after Manikarnika another war film but this time action will be in the sky, Jai Hind."

Netizens are loving the actress' look as an Air Force officer as a result of which, the hashtags #KanganaRanaut and #Tejas are trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

"Tejas" will go on floors very soon and is slated to release in April 2021.