Kangana's 1st look as Air Force pilot in 'Tejas' goes viral
Mumbai: Kangana Ranauts first look as an Air Force pilot in her upcoming flick "Tejas" has taken the internet by storm.
On Monday morning, Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP movies shared Kangana Ranaut's first look from "Tejas" on Twitter where she can be seen posing in front of a fighter jet. In the movie, Kangana will be seen in the avatar of an Air Force pilot and her first look is already winning hearts of netizens.
The tweet reads: "Soaring high into the sky! Presenting the first look of #KanganaRanaut as an Air force Pilot in #Tejas. @KanganaTeam @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains."
Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, "Tejas" will be RSVP's second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely success "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which released in January last year.
Informing about the movie, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted: "#Tejas it's not only a fighter jet but also Kangana's name in the film, she always wanted to play a soldier and her dream came trues, after Manikarnika another war film but this time action will be in the sky, Jai Hind."
Netizens are loving the actress' look as an Air Force officer as a result of which, the hashtags #KanganaRanaut and #Tejas are trending on Twitter since Monday morning.
"Tejas" will go on floors very soon and is slated to release in April 2021.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT