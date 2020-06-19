Kangana was threatened by Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut took a strong stand and questioned Bollywood over not giving Sushant Singh Rajput due credit. She spoke at length about professional bullying and nepotism in Bollywood.

"Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don't apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction. You will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," said Kangana.

The actor further said, "I know Sushant had a big fallout with Aditya Chopra also. When I refused 'Sultan', he had threatened he would never work with me. Ever since our industry ganged up on me, I remember so many times feeling really lonely and feeling what will happen to me. Why do these privileged people have the power to say that they will never work with someone? It is your choice if you want or not to work with someone, but why announce it to the world, gang up and make this happen! These privileged lots need to be questioned."

Kangana said that what she experienced was not just limited to her professional life but her personal life too was severely impacted.

"They are very insecure about things. Despite what they did to me, there was a guy who wanted to get married to me. But he distanced himself while they made sure he ran away. With no surety about my career, my love-life completely has gone awry, with six court-cases against me," she continued.