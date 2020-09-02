Kangana urges Ranbir, Ranveer to give samples for drug test

Over the past few days, the alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case has irked netizens to question Bollywood links with it. Amid this, Kangana Ranaut recently appeared in an interview and alleged that many actors in Bollywood are involved in taking drugs. She alleged that '99 percent' of Bollywood celebs were involved in drug abuse and claimed that many names would come forth if the authorities investigate.

Recently, she tweeted and urged Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky to give their blood samples and bust rumours of drug use.

Taking to 'Twitter', Kangana wrote, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for a drug test as there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts. I want them to bust these rumours as these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples."

She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office account on her social media account. She had appeared in an interview recently and recalled how drugs are apparently rampantly used in parties in the Bollywood industry. She even recalled an incident when she was drugged too.

Kangana further alleged in her interview with a leading news channel and said, "At some point, 99 percent of them might have faced health conditions because of age. Even after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it."