Kangana speaks out on Arnab's leaked chat

Simran' star Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to journalist Arnab Goswami's leaked chat about her. In his chats, he had alleged that she was 'sexually possessed with Hrithik Roshan.'

Kangana responded to a woman who accused her of expressing unnecessary outrage over the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and Twitter temporarily suspending her account because she cannot say anything bad about Arnab for fear of offending 'bhakts'.

Reacting to the same, she wrote, "High-level people do not talk about petty things, but petty people only like to talk about petty things. Have it your way and let us gossip a little. Arnab ji just said what Hrithik told him. I first met him in 2019 and he was ashamed of his 2017 interview with Hrithik. Understand?"

"Do you want more gossip? Why did Hrithik say this, why did the relationship sour, how did Arnab become my friend after being Hrithik's friend, etc? These libru gossip mongers have destroyed the atmosphere of the country. Stop sneakily eating murabba and reading everyone's chats and emails," said she.

Kangana also stated, "Till date, I have never dared to see anyone's leaked private chats, letters, emails, pictures and videos, no matter whosoever it has been. It is a matter of moral values, character and self-respect. Librus will not understand."

When a 'Twitter' user reminded her of her tweets regarding Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked 'WhatsApp' messages, Kangana claimed that she was exposing the 'murder' of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bollywood actor further said, "I risked my life to expose the murder of a young star, which is linked to the mafia and drug racket. Even in this, you saw cheap gossip and not a great gesture. Hrithik gossiped about my personal life with Arnab. Was that a matter of national security, madam?"