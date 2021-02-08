Kangana shares new look from 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen next starring in 'Dhaakad', in which she will be portraying the role of a fearless woman. Her character will be seen carrying guns and ammunition.

The 'Simran' star recently shared some new stills from the film, in which she appeared all fierce and feisty – she wore a black armour suit with guns and bullets attached to her body. Kangana was also seen carrying a rifle in her hand while oozing out ready-to-kill vibes.

"They call her Agni, the brave one. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death," she wrote.

Apart from Ranaut, the makers also revealed the looks of Arjun Rampal, who will play the main antagonist Rudraveer and Divya Dutta, who is set to play the 'evil master' Rohini in the film.

Talking about the film, Kangana had earlier said, " 'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career, but it will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale and is one of a kind female-led action film."