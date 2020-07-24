Kangana reveals about Sushant's suffering

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14, Kangana Ranaut has been up in arms against the 'movie mafia'. In a new interview, she claimed that his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her that he was subjected to 'so much humiliation' in Bollywood, including negative press and professional isolation.

In an interview with a leading newspaper, Kangana said that she called her 'dear friend' and 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' co-star Ankita after Sushant's death to get a better understanding of what he was like.

"When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning that there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up," said the 'Queen' star.

Ankita further told Kangana, "Sushant had made it in Bollywood from the television world, after 'auditions after auditions, rejections after rejections'. He remained 'so grounded' even after becoming one of the most sought-after stars in a short span of time. However, he was very sensitive to how he was perceived by others."

Kangana added, "But one thing that Ankita also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on 'Twitter' when he was new and would fight with fans, asking 'why did you think that about me? Why did you say that about me? I am not this person that you are saying.' Ankita told me that she used to tell him ki abhi ye toh hoga na. Everybody will have their perception of you, why are you so bothered about it? He just could not take that. He could not take what people thought about him. She said that after the bad PR, the ganging up and the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough, that was what she said."

Kangana also said that Ankita told her that Sushant 'was a lot like her - intellectual, kept away from gossip and passionate about his work'. However, he sought

validation and acceptance from Bollywood.