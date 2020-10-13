Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'a gutter'

Kangana Ranaut is fuming after 38 film bodies and producers filed a suit against a few media houses and journalists for defaming the film industry. Repeating her 'gutter' allegory for Bollywood, Kangana said that the producers should sue her too.

"Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she wrote. "Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don't let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes," she said. Among the production houses that are named as plaintiffs in the suit, are Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aamir Khan Productions, Salman Khan films and more.

"Their is an unwritten law in the film industry 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change," Kangana added in another tweet. "I have been complaining of exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years. An artist has died. If the gutter of Bollywood is being cleaned on the pretext of Sushant's death, why is it bothering them so much? I have the full details of it too," she said.